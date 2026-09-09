'Drops in the ocean can make waves': How the grassroots climate movement took off in the US

In 2018, calls for a Green New Deal broke into climate policy. In this excerpt from "The Carbon Wave," author Leah Stokes explores the lead-up to that moment and the wave of environmental action that followed.

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A woman with long dark hair and glasses speaks into a microphone behind a podium with a sign that reads &quot;Green New Deal.&quot;
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ed Markey at a press conference announcing Green New Deal legislation in 2019.
(Image credit: SAUL LOEB via Getty Images)

In this excerpt from "The Carbon Wave" (MIT Press, 2026), author Leah Stokes, an associate professor of environmental politics at the University of California, Santa Barbara, looks at a hopeful moment in U.S. politics when climate change took center stage: when Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Ed Markey ramped up calls for a "Green New Deal."

Leah Stokes
Leah Stokes
Anton Vonk Associate Professor of Environmental Politics at UC Santa Barbara

Leah C. Stokes is Anton Vonk Associate Professor of Environmental Politics at UC Santa Barbara. As a leading climate advocate, she has championed climate policy in the United States at all levels of government and was selected for Time Magazine’s Time100 Next list and Business Insider’s top 30 global climate leaders. A recipient of a Harvard University Radcliffe Fellowship, she is the author of the award-winning Short Circuiting Policy, which was listed as one of the top 5 climate books in 2020 by The New York Times.

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