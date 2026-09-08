Eerily humanlike AI-powered robot enters mass production in China — its makers say it could soon be helping you out at home

Xpeng's engineers have designed a humanoid robot that they say is the first in the world that will walk itself off the production line.

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Xpeng IRON humanoid robot
The Xpeng humanoid robot will begin shipping to commercial customers next year.
(Image credit: Keumars Afifi-Sabet/Live Science)

BERLIN — An eerily lifelike humanoid robot made by Chinese technology company Xpeng has now entered mass production, company representatives revealed. They say it'll be the first such machine to walk itself off the production line.

The humanoid robot, dubbed IRON, went viral last year after presenters sliced it open onstage to prove a human wasn't inside. Xpeng will now produce units through its existing production facilities, with no word on how many its factories will aim to build.

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Keumars Afifi-Sabet
Keumars Afifi-Sabet
Channel Editor, Technology

Keumars is the technology editor at Live Science. He has written for a variety of publications including ITPro, The Week Digital, ComputerActive, The Independent, The Observer, Metro and TechRadar Pro. He has worked as a technology journalist for more than five years, having previously held the role of features editor with ITPro. He is an NCTJ-qualified journalist and has a degree in biomedical sciences from Queen Mary, University of London. He's also registered as a foundational chartered manager with the Chartered Management Institute (CMI), having qualified as a Level 3 Team leader with distinction in 2023.


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