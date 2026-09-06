James Webb telescope finds one of our galaxy's rarest stars inside the 'Treasure Chest' globule — Space photo of the week

A dazzling new James Webb Space Telescope image reveals about 70 newborn stars buried inside a strangely shaped cloud in the Carina Nebula.

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Orange gas floats in deep space.

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope captured the "Treasure Chest," a cometary globule in the star-forming Carina Nebula, on Aug. 6, 2026

(Image credit: ESA/Webb, NASA & CSA, M. Reiter; Acknowledgment: M. H. Özsaraç)
Quick facts

What it is: The Treasure Chest, a cometary globule in the Carina Nebula star-forming region

Where it is: 7,500 light-years away, in the constellation Carina (the Keel)

When it was shared: Aug. 21, 2026

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Jamie Carter
Jamie Carter
Live Science contributor

Jamie Carter is a Cardiff, U.K.-based freelance science journalist and a regular contributor to Live Science. He is the author of A Stargazing Program For Beginners and co-author of The Eclipse Effect, and leads international stargazing and eclipse-chasing tours. His work appears regularly in Space.com, Forbes, New Scientist, BBC Sky at Night, Sky & Telescope, and other major science and astronomy publications. He is also the editor of WhenIsTheNextEclipse.com.

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