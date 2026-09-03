'There is no conflict between quantum physics and gravity': Physicists prove Einstein's 'happiest thought' holds true at quantum scales

Physicists have proven a 100-year-old prediction of relativity by showing that Einstein's equivalence principle holds at quantum scales.

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A cloud of 20,000 atoms, chilled into an exotic fifth state of matter and accelerated on two simultaneous paths, have finally proven a 100-year-old prediction of Einstein’s relativity.
(Image credit: marian via Getty Images)

For the first time, physicists have measured the tiny quantum shift an object acquires by falling through Earth's gravity — an effect of Einstein's relativity that was predicted almost a century ago but never observed.

Researchers placed ultracold rubidium atoms into a superposition, a quantum state in which a single particle takes two paths at once. In this experiment, one path put the atom in free fall while the other kept it motionless. Recombining the atoms revealed an almost imperceptible difference between the two paths.

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Andrey Feldman
Andrey Feldman
Live Science Contributor

Andrey got his B.Sc. and M.Sc. degrees in elementary particle physics from Novosibirsk State University in Russia, and a Ph.D. in string theory from the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel. He works as a science writer, specializing in physics, space, and technology. His articles have been published in AdvancedScienceNews, PhysicsWorld, Science, and other outlets.

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