New map of a male fly central nervous system includes all 166,000 neurons — and enables direct comparisons to female fly brain

A new map of the adult male fruit fly brain and nerve cord includes over 166,000 neurons and the millions of connections between them.

Nicoletta Lanese&#039;s avatar
By Edited by ,
Published In News 4 min read
a colorful diagram of neurons in a fly brain and nerve cord, shown against a black background
A subset of neurons in the central nervous system of the male fruit fly. This wiring diagram will help researchers better understand how the brain enables complex actions, from sensory perception to behavior.
(Image credit: Data acquired and analyzed by the FlyEM Project Team at HHMI’s Janelia Research Campus, the Cambridge Connectomics Group, and Google Research. Image by Philip Hubbard/HHMI Janelia Research Campus)
Nicoletta Lanese
Nicoletta Lanese
Channel Editor, Health

Nicoletta Lanese is the health channel editor at Live Science and was previously a news editor and staff writer at the site. She is a recipient of the 2026 AHCJ International Health Study Fellowship, with a project focused on antibiotic stewardship practices in Japan and the U.S. They hold a graduate certificate in science communication from UC Santa Cruz and degrees in neuroscience and dance from the University of Florida. Beyond Live Science, Lanese's work has appeared in The Scientist, Science News, the Mercury News, Mongabay and Stanford Medicine Magazine, among other outlets. Based in NYC, she also remains involved in dance and performs in local choreographers' work.

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