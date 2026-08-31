'This is probably the safest time to be playing the sport of football': Concussion expert explains why viral CTE study may not be as scary as it sounds

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A football player in a white uniform lays on a green field tended two by two men wearing teal and black clothes.
Ja'Quinden Jackson of the Philadelphia Eagles suffers a head injury during the first quarter of a preseason game against the New England Patriots on August 22, 2026. Scientists are starting to better understand the health risks associated with head impacts.
(Image credit: Caleb Bowlin via Getty Images)

Of the former National Football League (NFL) players who died in recent years, at least 25% had brain changes related to chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a new study suggests.

The study, published Aug. 25 in the journal The BMJ, examined donated brain tissue from 338 former NFL players who died between 2008 and 2021. A total of 1,712 former players died in that time frame, so the analysis included only about 20% of the players' brains that could theoretically have been examined. Then, the researchers used that subset of brains to estimate the likely prevalence of CTE in the overall group.

Nicoletta Lanese
Nicoletta Lanese
Channel Editor, Health

Nicoletta Lanese is the health channel editor at Live Science and was previously a news editor and staff writer at the site. She is a recipient of the 2026 AHCJ International Health Study Fellowship, with a project focused on antibiotic stewardship practices in Japan and the U.S. They hold a graduate certificate in science communication from UC Santa Cruz and degrees in neuroscience and dance from the University of Florida. Beyond Live Science, Lanese's work has appeared in The Scientist, Science News, the Mercury News, Mongabay and Stanford Medicine Magazine, among other outlets. Based in NYC, she also remains involved in dance and performs in local choreographers' work.

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