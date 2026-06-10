Artificial turf contains 400 chemicals tied to cancer and hormone disruption. But is it unsafe?

When the U.S. faces Paraguay in the World Cup in Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium on June 12, the teams will play on a natural-grass surface that, a month earlier, was carefully stitched together atop an underlying artificial-turf field . This "hybrid turf" installation was part of a broader effort in advance of the World Cup to ensure the world's best soccer teams played on predominantly natural-grass surfaces.

FIFA, the organization that oversees the World Cup, has prohibited the use of synthetic turf in World Cup games for years, mainly because of an increased risk of player injury , which has been well established. Synthetic turf is also notorious for causing nasty turf burns, as the material is a poor solar radiator and can reach up to 200 degrees Fahrenheit (93 degrees Celsius) .

However, many people in the wider sports community worry that synthetic turf may pose more insidious harms, such as dangerous levels of exposure to heavy metals, cancer-causing chemicals and microplastics.

A hybrid turf field was installed at New York New Jersey Stadium in advance of the World Cup final being played here in July. FIFA has mandated that all World Cup games be played on a natural grass surface, though chemical exposure concerns did not play a large part in that decision. (Image credit: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU via Getty Images)

A recent, 10-year-long study from California found no significant risks from the chemicals in artificial turf. But experts aren't convinced the study has laid to rest concerns about artificial turf. Here's why.

Wonder of the Space Age

In the 1960s, artificial turf was considered another wonder of the Space Age, which is reflected in the brand name AstroTurf.