Artificial turf contains 400 chemicals tied to cancer and hormone disruption. But is it unsafe?

A recent, 10-year study from California identified many known or suspected carcinogens in artificial turf. Does it pose a danger?

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A series of men in uniforms juggle soccer balls on a green turf.
The U.S. soccer team trains at a facility in Irvine on June 10. FIFA, which runs the World Cup, has stipulated that the cup's games not be played on artificial turf, which has been tied to an increased risk of injury. Some in the sports community are also concerned about chemical exposure from artificial turf.
(Image credit: Jamie Squire via Getty Images)

When the U.S. faces Paraguay in the World Cup in Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium on June 12, the teams will play on a natural-grass surface that, a month earlier, was carefully stitched together atop an underlying artificial-turf field. This "hybrid turf" installation was part of a broader effort in advance of the World Cup to ensure the world's best soccer teams played on predominantly natural-grass surfaces.

FIFA, the organization that oversees the World Cup, has prohibited the use of synthetic turf in World Cup games for years, mainly because of an increased risk of player injury, which has been well established. Synthetic turf is also notorious for causing nasty turf burns, as the material is a poor solar radiator and can reach up to 200 degrees Fahrenheit (93 degrees Celsius).