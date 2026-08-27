'This is such a clear story': Climate change is supercharging El Niño to unprecedented strengths, study finds

An analysis of coral taken from the Galápagos Islands reveals that El Niño has become nearly 40% stronger since the preindustrial era.

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A seabird perches on a rock by the ocean as the sun sets behind it.
Coral taken from around the Galápagos Islands contains records with worrying information about the climate's future.
(Image credit: Angelo DeSantis via Getty Images)

Climate change is making El Niño stronger and more dangerous than ever before, scientists warn.

In a new study, researchers have revealed that El Niño events have become nearly 40% stronger over the past four decades than they were in the preindustrial era.

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Ben Turner
Ben Turner
Features Editor

Ben Turner is a U.K. based writer and editor at Live Science. He covers physics and astronomy, tech and climate change. He graduated from University College London with a degree in particle physics before training as a journalist. When he's not writing, Ben enjoys reading literature, playing the guitar and embarrassing himself with chess.

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