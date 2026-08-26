'Unlike anything seen before': Archaeologists unearth a unique, 11,000-year-old statue of a person riding a leopard from one of the world's earliest settlements

Archaeologists in southern Turkey discovered a unique statue of a person on the back of a leopard.

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a carved stone statue resembling a person riding a leopard
Archaeologists unearthed a statue of a man riding a leopard at the Neolithic site of Karahan Tepe in Turkey.
(Image credit: Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism)

Archaeologists working at a Stone Age site in Turkey have discovered a unique depiction of a person sitting on the back of a leopard. The 11,000-year-old statue may reflect the culture's fascination with virility and masculinity, experts say.

The statue was unearthed this summer at Karahan Tepe (also written as Karahantepe), a Neolithic site in southern Turkey, according to an Aug. 25 translated statement from the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

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Kristina Killgrove
Kristina Killgrove
Staff writer

Kristina Killgrove is a staff writer at Live Science with a focus on archaeology and paleoanthropology news. Her articles have also appeared in venues such as Forbes, Smithsonian, and Mental Floss. Kristina holds a Ph.D. in biological anthropology and an M.A. in classical archaeology from the University of North Carolina, as well as a B.A. in Latin from the University of Virginia, and she was formerly a university professor and researcher. She has received awards from the Society for American Archaeology and the American Anthropological Association for her science writing.

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