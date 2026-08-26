Rare red northern lights may be visible alongside red moon during tomorrow night's partial lunar eclipse

Moderate G1 and G2 geomagnetic storms are forecast during the Aug. 27-28 partial lunar eclipse, with the northern lights potentially visible across several northern U.S. states and parts of Canada alongside the reddened full moon.

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A split picture of the red aurora and a red partial lunar eclipse.
A striking red aurora may be visible to some skywatchers alongside tomorrow night's blood-red partial lunar eclipse
(Image credit: Jeremy Hogan/VW Pics/Getty Images)

A striking red aurora may be visible to some skywatchers alongside tomorrow night's blood-red partial lunar eclipse, astronomers say.

The full moon is expected to slide into Earth's shadow tomorrow night (Aug. 27-28), casting an eerie red glow over 96% of the lunar surface. At the same time, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has issued a moderate (G2) geomagnetic storm warning for 9:03 p.m. EDT (1303 GMT) Thursday night (Aug. 27) — 20 minutes before the eclipse starts. According to NOAA, the resulting auroras may be visible over several states, ranging from New York to Idaho.

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Pandora Dewan
Pandora Dewan
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Pandora is the trending news editor at Live Science. She is also a science presenter and previously worked as Senior Science and Health Reporter at Newsweek. Pandora holds a Biological Sciences degree from the University of Oxford, where she specialised in biochemistry and molecular biology.

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