'Cannibal' CME from rare 'anti-Hale' sunspot will slam into Earth today, bringing auroras to 23 US states

Northern lights are projected across the Northern U.S. and Europe tonight as Earth gets hit by a strong solar eruption.

Ben Turner's avatar
By
published
in News

An illustration of a coronal mass ejection blasting out of the sun toward Earth
An artist's illustration of a coronal mass ejection blasting toward Earth.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

A "cannibal" coronal mass ejection (CME) birthed from a rare type of sunspot will slam into Earth tonight (June 4), likely bringing auroras to skies above 23 U.S. states.

The solar outburst began on June 2 from sunspot 4455, a dark patch on the sun's surface where powerful magnetic fields became knotted and unstable. These field lines then snapped, producing a series of X-class solar flares — the most powerful class of solar eruption — alongside multiple CMEs.