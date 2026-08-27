'Wildfire smoke is the fastest-growing environmental threat in the US': How a warming world will poison the air we breathe

Wildfires are projected to increase dramatically due to climate change. That could trigger a massive increase in heart attacks, premature births and early deaths, research reveals.

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Published In Features 9 min read
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A collage of several images of people wearing masks with wildfire raging below them.
The world is warming up, and that's going to have extreme health impacts.
(Image credit: Matt Smith for Future)
Stephanie Pappas
Stephanie Pappas
Live Science Contributor

Stephanie Pappas is a contributing writer for Live Science, covering topics ranging from geoscience to archaeology to the human brain and behavior. She was previously a senior writer for Live Science but is now a freelancer based in Denver, Colorado, and regularly contributes to Scientific American and The Monitor, the monthly magazine of the American Psychological Association. Stephanie received a bachelor's degree in psychology from the University of South Carolina and a graduate certificate in science communication from the University of California, Santa Cruz. 

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