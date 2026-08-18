'They don't deserve this beauty and this breathtaking fragility': Former Antarctic tour guides told researchers why they quit the troubling industry

Staff writer Sascha Pare spoke with polar tourism researchers Zdenka Sokolickova and Liz Cooper about why a number of Antarctic tour guides have given up what they still consider to be their dream job.

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A large whale surfaces next to a small raft full of people in yellow life vests.
Antarctic tourism is a growing industry with an enormous carbon footprint.
(Image credit: David Merron Photography via Getty Images)

Despite being one of the remotest places on Earth, more than 100,000 people journey to Antarctica every year. And within the next few years, the number of tourists flocking to the continent each summer could reach 450,000. That's far fewer people than visit the Great Barrier Reef or Grand Canyon National Park, but Antarctic tourism comes with a colossal carbon footprint — and the frozen continent is a particularly vulnerable place.

A study published online July 8 in the journal Annals of Tourism Research reveals the impacts of Antarctic tourism from the perspectives of 25 former guides who, year after year, took visitors on cruise ships to some of the most remote locations on Earth. What these guides witnessed eventually made them quit, the study and an accompanying article in The Conversation show.

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Sascha Pare
Sascha Pare
Staff writer

Sascha is a U.K.-based staff writer at Live Science. She holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Southampton in England and a master’s degree in science communication from Imperial College London. Her work has appeared in The Guardian and the health website Zoe. Besides writing, she enjoys playing tennis, bread-making and browsing second-hand shops for hidden gems.

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