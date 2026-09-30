Regular exercise reshapes the immune system at a cellular level, study suggests

Regular exercise makes our immune cells more vigilant, potentially contributing to better long-term health, a new study finds.

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A row of people grip colorful kettlebells.
A new study compared the metabolisms and immune systems of people who exercise regularly and those who have sedentary lifestyles.
(Image credit: Tom Werner via Getty Images)

It's well-known that regular exercise comes with health benefits, but exactly how those benefits manifest at the cellular level isn't clear. Now, researchers have identified a series of changes in metabolism and the immune system that differentiate regular exercisers from people with sedentary lifestyles.

The findings, published Sept. 18 in the journal Science Advances, point to potential pathways for managing chronic diseases, such as diabetes, heart disease and cancer, the scientists say.

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RJ Mackenzie
RJ Mackenzie
Live Science Contributor

RJ Mackenzie is an award-nominated science and health journalist. He has degrees in neuroscience from the University of Edinburgh and the University of Cambridge. He became a writer after deciding that the best way of contributing to science would be from behind a keyboard rather than a lab bench. He has reported on everything from brain-interface technology to shape-shifting materials science, and from the rise of predatory conferencing to the importance of newborn-screening programs. He is a former staff writer of Technology Networks.

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