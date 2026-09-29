The super El Niño could cause torrential rainstorms. Americans may need to stock up on food to prepare, experts say.

A U.K. government minister has urged people in Britain to stock up on essentials to prepare for storms magnified by the record-breaking El Niño. Should Americans heed the same advice?

Sascha Pare&#039;s avatar
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Published In News 6 min read
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A stocked shelf in a food pantry.
It may be sensible to store enough food to last a few days at home this fall and winter, experts said.
(Image credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Researchers have warned all summer that this year's El Niño could be record-breaking and fuel extreme weather across the globe. Earlier this month, the U.K. Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs urged people in Britain to stock up on food, bottled water and other basic supplies to prepare for potential severe storms this winter.

"We're about to experience probably the largest El Niño that has ever been seen," Dame Angela Eagle told The Guardian on Sept. 3. "If you’ve got a store of a bit of food that can keep you going for a while before the emergency services can get to you, you’re going to be a lot better off than if you haven't."

Sascha Pare
Sascha Pare
Staff writer

Sascha is a U.K.-based staff writer at Live Science. She holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Southampton in England and a master’s degree in science communication from Imperial College London. Her work has appeared in The Guardian and the health website Zoe. Besides writing, she enjoys playing tennis, bread-making and browsing second-hand shops for hidden gems.

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