'Call it Genghis Khan's final victory': Why the tomb of the 'Disturber of the Universe' remains hidden after 800 years

In this excerpt from "The Museum of Lost Things," author Sam Kean explores the enduring mystery of Genghis Khan's final resting place — and the extreme lengths his followers took to hide it.

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A metal statue of genghis khan with grasslands in background
The location of Genghis Khan's tomb is one of the enduring mysteries examined in Sam Kean's new book "The Museum of Lost Things."
(Image credit: Education Images/Getty Images)

History is rife with lost treasures, from Aztec gold hidden during the Spanish conquest to the Ark of the Covenant, which vanished during the destruction of Jerusalem over 2,500 years ago. In his book, "The Museum of Lost Things: True Tales of Fabled Treasures, Legendary Cities, and Mythical Creatures That Vanished From History" (National Geographic Partners, LLC, 2026), writer Sam Kean examines all things lost to time.

In this excerpt from the book, he looks at how the tomb of Genghis Khan, arguably the most successful ruler in history, has remained hidden for nearly 800 years and counting.

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