One of the longest-running meteor showers of the year has begun: How to get the best views of the Southern Taurids

The Southern Taurid meteor shower, one of the longest-running meteor showers of the year, is on from now until late November. Here are the two peak nights to watch for.

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A meteor streaks across a dark green night sky.
A fireball streaks across the morning sky above NSF Kitt Peak National Observatory. The Southern Taurids will peak Oct. 13-14 and Nov. 4-5.
(Image credit: KPNO/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA/J. Dai)

One of the longest-running meteor showers of the year began on Sunday (Sept. 20), as the Southern Taurids start sending occasional "shooting stars" — and, potentially, spectacular fireballs — across the night sky.

The Southern Taurid meteor shower runs from Sept. 20 through Nov. 20, peaking overnight on both Oct. 13-14 and Nov. 4-5, according to the American Meteor Society. Although only about five to 10 meteors per hour can be expected during the shower's peak, the Taurids have a reputation for producing fireballs — very bright meteors that appear as flashes while falling through the atmosphere.

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Jamie Carter
Jamie Carter
Live Science contributor

Jamie Carter is a Cardiff, U.K.-based freelance science journalist and a regular contributor to Live Science. He is the author of A Stargazing Program For Beginners and co-author of The Eclipse Effect, and leads international stargazing and eclipse-chasing tours. His work appears regularly in Space.com, Forbes, New Scientist, BBC Sky at Night, Sky & Telescope, and other major science and astronomy publications. He is also the editor of WhenIsTheNextEclipse.com.

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