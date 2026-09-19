An 'impossible' black hole merger may finally be solved thanks to Einstein's relativity — but it raises an even bigger mystery

New research suggests that a perplexing signal created by a pair of colliding black holes may have been warped by a space-time phenomenon known as gravitational lensing. This theory could finally explain the "impossible" size of the merging singularities, but it also poses a new problem.

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An artist&#039;s illustration of two black holes about to merge into one
The GW231123 signal, detected in November 2023, was created by the most massive black hole merger seen to date. However, scientists have struggled to explain the size of the colliding singularities.
(Image credit: Pitris via Getty Images)

Astronomers suspect that a never-before-seen variation of a space-time phenomenon could explain an "impossible" black hole merger that has puzzled experts for years. But if their theory is true, it creates an entirely new mystery to solve.

On Nov. 23, 2023, both halves of the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) — located in Washington and Louisiana — detected an unusual set of gravitational waves. These ripples in the fabric of space-time can be triggered by some of the universe's most powerful events, such as exploding stars and rapidly spinning neutron stars. But in this case, the signal, dubbed GW231123, originated from a pair of colliding black holes around 2 billion light-years from Earth.

Harry Baker
Harry Baker
Senior Staff Writer

Harry is a U.K.-based senior staff writer at Live Science. He studied marine biology at the University of Exeter before training to become a journalist. He covers a wide range of topics including space exploration, planetary science, space weather, climate change, animal behavior and paleontology. His recent work on the solar maximum won "best space submission" at the 2024 Aerospace Media Awards and was shortlisted in the "top scoop" category at the NCTJ Awards for Excellence in 2023. He also writes Live Science's weekly Earth from space series.

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