Science Spotlight

Climate change will harm our health. Here's what could protect us.

The impacts of climate change on health are becoming clearer. What can we do to respond?

Diego Arguedas Ortiz&#039;s avatar
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A collage of a series of images of people wearing masks next to signs about heat advisory warnings.
Climate change will harm health in myriad ways, but we're starting to converge on evidence-based solutions that can mitigate the dangers of extreme heat and wildfire smoke.
(Image credit: Matt Smith for Live Science)
Burning up

As the planet warms, our environment will be transformed, but so will our bodies. In this series, 'Burning up,' we investigate the health impacts of climate change, focusing on heat, air quality, food and infection risk. In this installment, we evaluate the promising solutions that could help us adapt to our warmer future

Diego Arguedas Ortiz
Diego Arguedas Ortiz
Live Science Contributor

Diego Arguedas Ortiz has covered a wide range of stories, from impacts on coffee and lost school days to how art history helps us understand our changing world. His work has appeared in BBC Future, MIT Tech Review and The Observer, among others. His coverage includes six UN Climate Conferences, the Panama Papers and reporting from a dozen countries. In 2015, he founded Ojo al Clima, Central America's first climate news outlet. From 2022 to 2025, he was the associate director of the Oxford Climate Journalism Network. Born and raised in Costa Rica, he lives in Scotland.

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