How worried are you about the health impacts of extreme heat?

Earth is getting hotter, and people across the world are starting to feel the effects. The past decade includes all 10 of the warmest years on record , and 2024 was the hottest year ever measured . As temperatures continue to rise and heat waves become more frequent and intense, that heat could severely impact people's health .

Extreme heat can affect the body in serious ways, such as dehydration and heat exhaustion , and it can lead to more severe conditions, like heatstroke or an increased strain on the heart and lungs.