How worried are you about the health impacts of extreme heat?

Are you worried about the effects of rising temperatures on your and your community's health? Take our poll to answer now.

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry&#039;s avatar
By Edited by ,
Published In Opinion
A woman with long brown wavy hair sits in front of a white metal fan.
Extreme heat can lead to a variety of negative health impacts.
(Image credit: Maria Korneeva via Getty Images)

Earth is getting hotter, and people across the world are starting to feel the effects. The past decade includes all 10 of the warmest years on record, and 2024 was the hottest year ever measured. As temperatures continue to rise and heat waves become more frequent and intense, that heat could severely impact people's health.

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry
Kenna Hughes-Castleberry
Content Manager, Live Science

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry is the Content Manager at Live Science. Formerly, she was the Content Manager at Space.com and before that the Science Communicator at JILA, a physics research institute. Kenna is also a book author, with her upcoming book 'Octopus X' scheduled for release in spring of 2027. Her beats include physics, health, environmental science, technology, AI, animal intelligence, corvids, and cephalopods.

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