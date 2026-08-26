How worried are you about the health impacts of extreme heat?
Are you worried about the effects of rising temperatures on your and your community's health? Take our poll to answer now.
Earth is getting hotter, and people across the world are starting to feel the effects. The past decade includes all 10 of the warmest years on record, and 2024 was the hottest year ever measured. As temperatures continue to rise and heat waves become more frequent and intense, that heat could severely impact people's health.
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Extreme heat can affect the body in serious ways, such as dehydration and heat exhaustion, and it can lead to more severe conditions, like heatstroke or an increased strain on the heart and lungs.
How worried are you about these health effects as our planet heats up? Are rising temperatures changing the way you think about your health and fitness, daily activities, or the safety of your family and community? Answer our poll, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
Kenna Hughes-Castleberry is the Content Manager at Live Science. Formerly, she was the Content Manager at Space.com and before that the Science Communicator at JILA, a physics research institute. Kenna is also a book author, with her upcoming book 'Octopus X' scheduled for release in spring of 2027. Her beats include physics, health, environmental science, technology, AI, animal intelligence, corvids, and cephalopods.
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