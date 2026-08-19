'I'm not sure how such a law could be enforced': Readers react to a possible social media ban for children

Do you think a social media ban for young users would be effective? Live Science readers revealed their thoughts in our latest poll.

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry&#039;s avatar
By Edited by ,
Published In Opinion 2 min read
A girl sits cross-legged and holds the phone in front of her face.
A social media ban is being considered in the U.S., while Australia and the U.K. have already passed legislation banning social media for children under 16.
(Image credit: Maskot via Getty Images)

Concerns are on the rise about young people's social media use as governments, parents and schools look to curb children's exposure to threats such as cyberbullying and sexual harassment. Other experts are worried about the rise in misinformation, including misleading medical and health content or the oversimplification of conditions like ADHD.

One proposed solution is to ban children below a certain age from using social media platforms altogether. Last year, Australia put this option into practice, with a world-first law that requires social media platforms to prohibit users under age 16 from having accounts. The U.K. enacted a similar ban that will go into effect in spring 2027, and several U.S. states have established social media bans for minors, though a larger federal ban has not been passed.

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Kenna Hughes-Castleberry
Kenna Hughes-Castleberry
Content Manager, Live Science

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry is the Content Manager at Live Science. Formerly, she was the Content Manager at Space.com and before that the Science Communicator at JILA, a physics research institute. Kenna is also a book author, with her upcoming book 'Octopus X' scheduled for release in spring of 2027. Her beats include physics, health, environmental science, technology, AI, animal intelligence, corvids, and cephalopods.

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