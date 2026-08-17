Do you think social media bans will protect children?
Australia recently passed a law banning social media for children and younger teens, and other countries may follow suit. But do you think such bans will work?
Concerns about young people's social media use are growing, with governments, parents and schools looking for ways to protect children from potential harms, such as stalking, cyberbullying or sexual harassment. Experts also cite concerns about misleading health and medical content online, including posts that may glamorize or oversimplify conditions such as ADHD and potentially encourage young users to self-diagnose.
One possible solution is to ban children below a certain age from using social media platforms altogether.
Australia already took a major step in December 2025, introducing a world-first law that requires social media platforms to prevent users under 16 years old from holding accounts. However, some experts argue that there are better ways to ensure kids' safety online without completely barring them from social media.
What do you think? Do you believe bans are helpful or necessary? Vote in the poll below and let us know what you think in the comments.
Get the world’s most fascinating discoveries delivered straight to your inbox.
Kenna Hughes-Castleberry is the Content Manager at Live Science. Formerly, she was the Content Manager at Space.com and before that the Science Communicator at JILA, a physics research institute. Kenna is also a book author, with her upcoming book 'Octopus X' scheduled for release in spring of 2027. Her beats include physics, health, environmental science, technology, AI, animal intelligence, corvids, and cephalopods.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.