Do you think social media bans will protect children?

Concerns about young people's social media use are growing, with governments, parents and schools looking for ways to protect children from potential harms , such as stalking, cyberbullying or sexual harassment . Experts also cite concerns about misleading health and medical content online , including posts that may glamorize or oversimplify conditions such as ADHD and potentially encourage young users to self-diagnose.

One possible solution is to ban children below a certain age from using social media platforms altogether.

Australia already took a major step in December 2025, introducing a world-first law that requires social media platforms to prevent users under 16 years old from holding accounts. However, some experts argue that there are better ways to ensure kids' safety online without completely barring them from social media.

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