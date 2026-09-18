'Of course I am worried': Live Science readers react to US weapons in space

Are you worried about an arms race in space? Live Science readers shared their thoughts.

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry&#039;s avatar
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Silhouettes of drones and machine guns are seen against an orange space background
The U.S.' new announcement could lead to the militarization of space.
(Image credit: Anton Petrus via Getty Images)

The idea of weapons in space, once a plot of science fiction, became a reality Monday (Sept. 14), when U.S. Air Force Secretary Troy Meink revealed at the Air, Space and Cyber Conference in Maryland that the United States had deployed "on-orbit space control weapons capable of defending the Joint Force against hostile adversary action."

Experts are worried that with this new announcement, outer space may become the next frontier for an arms race. The 1967 Outer Space Treaty, signed by both the U.S. and the Soviet Union, dictated that no weapons should be placed in orbit. But the treaty had no enforcement mechanism, meaning the U.S.' announcement may not result in any international sanctions, which could instead encourage other countries to add their own weapons to the final frontier, experts suggested.

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry
Kenna Hughes-Castleberry
Content Manager, Live Science

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry is the Content Manager at Live Science. Formerly, she was the Content Manager at Space.com and before that the Science Communicator at JILA, a physics research institute. Kenna is also a book author, with her upcoming book 'Octopus X' scheduled for release in spring of 2027. Her beats include physics, health, environmental science, technology, AI, animal intelligence, corvids, and cephalopods.

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