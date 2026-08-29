'Everything is connected': Readers share their concerns about extreme heat's health impacts

Earth's temperatures are steadily rising , with the past decade experiencing all 10 of the warmest years on record . As heat waves become more frequent and intense, concerns are growing about how this heat could impact people's health.

Higher temperatures can have serious effects on the human body, including dehydration, heat exhaustion and heatstroke . But extreme heat can also drive up the rates of heart attack and strokes due to ill health.

In a Live Science poll, we asked our readers how concerned they are about rising temperatures affecting their health and fitness , daily activities and the safety of their community. Over 170 people responded to the poll, which was published Aug. 26, with 67% of readers voting "Yes, I'm very worried about how extreme heat is affecting everyone around the world."

The comments from readers also reflected their concerns. One commenter wrote, "Too much of humanity is unaware that the Earth is a single organism. Everything is connected. El niño may begin off South America but its effects are eventually felt everywhere. There is only one ocean."

Another reader mentioned the daily challenges caused by the rising temperatures, saying, "I've been trying to make walking around the block of my neighborhood a regular thing, but when it gets too hot (and more precisely too humid) I prefer staying inside my house where I can be comforted by the AC."

So what do you think? After reading these responses, are you also worried about extreme heat? Let us know in the comments.