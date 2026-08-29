'Everything is connected': Readers share their concerns about extreme heat's health impacts

Are you worried about extreme heat? Live Science readers reveal their thoughts about Earth's rising temperatures.

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry&#039;s avatar
By Edited by ,
Published In Opinion
A woman holds a towel to her forehead while holding a water bottle.
Heat waves are increasing and intensifying.
(Image credit: alvaro gonzalez via Getty Images)

Earth's temperatures are steadily rising, with the past decade experiencing all 10 of the warmest years on record. As heat waves become more frequent and intense, concerns are growing about how this heat could impact people's health.

Higher temperatures can have serious effects on the human body, including dehydration, heat exhaustion and heatstroke. But extreme heat can also drive up the rates of heart attack and strokes due to ill health.

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry
Kenna Hughes-Castleberry
Content Manager, Live Science

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry is the Content Manager at Live Science. Formerly, she was the Content Manager at Space.com and before that the Science Communicator at JILA, a physics research institute. Kenna is also a book author, with her upcoming book 'Octopus X' scheduled for release in spring of 2027. Her beats include physics, health, environmental science, technology, AI, animal intelligence, corvids, and cephalopods.

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