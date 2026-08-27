NASA's Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope is set to launch this weekend. When will we see its first photos?

The Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope is set to launch from Kennedy Space Center in Florida Sunday morning (Aug. 30). The state-of-the-art spacecraft will help astronomers study exoplanets, distant galaxies, dark matter and much more.

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A photo of the telescope in its protective casing being moved to the launchpad hanger at night
The Roman Space Telescope has already been loaded into a nose cone that will sit atop a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket. This photo, captured Aug. 25, shows the payload being transported to Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, where it is scheduled to launch on Sunday (Aug. 30).
(Image credit: NASA/Sydney Rohde (Rocz))

NASA's next-generation cosmic observatory — the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope — is set to launch this weekend on a potentially decade-long mission to hunt for distant exoplanets, map out the Milky Way and unravel some of the universe's biggest mysteries, such as the true nature of dark matter.

The Roman telescope and its payload are scheduled to lift off aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket Sunday (Aug. 30) at 7:26 a.m. EDT from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, according to NASA. A few hours later, the telescope will be released from the rocket's second stage and be exposed to the vacuum of space for the first time.

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Harry Baker
Harry Baker
Senior Staff Writer

Harry is a U.K.-based senior staff writer at Live Science. He studied marine biology at the University of Exeter before training to become a journalist. He covers a wide range of topics including space exploration, planetary science, space weather, climate change, animal behavior and paleontology. His recent work on the solar maximum won "best space submission" at the 2024 Aerospace Media Awards and was shortlisted in the "top scoop" category at the NCTJ Awards for Excellence in 2023. He also writes Live Science's weekly Earth from space series.

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