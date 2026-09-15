'Maybe robots can maintain houseplants': Readers react to letting humanoid robots take over their housework

Would you let a humanoid robot do your chores? Live Science readers shared their thoughts in a recent poll.

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry&#039;s avatar
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Published In Opinion
A white humanoid robot vaccuums a rug in a living room.
Humanoid robots are being manufactured with housework tasks in mind.
(Image credit: adventtr via Getty Images)

The idea of a humanoid robot folding laundry, loading the dishwasher or vacuuming once sounded like a scene from "The Jetsons." Now, as robotics companies race to develop machines that can navigate everyday environments and handle household tasks, the prospect of a robot taking over our chores feels increasingly real.

But just because robots can do the work, that doesn't mean people are ready to welcome them into their homes.

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry
Kenna Hughes-Castleberry
Content Manager, Live Science

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry is the Content Manager at Live Science. Formerly, she was the Content Manager at Space.com and before that the Science Communicator at JILA, a physics research institute. Kenna is also a book author, with her upcoming book 'Octopus X' scheduled for release in spring of 2027. Her beats include physics, health, environmental science, technology, AI, animal intelligence, corvids, and cephalopods.

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