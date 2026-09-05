Faster than Usain Bolt? Here's all the records robot 'athletes' broke at this year's World Humanoid Robot Games in China.

Humanoid robots at the World Humanoid Robot Games in Beijing have outpaced and out-jumped human athletics benchmarks, but the event also revealed how much work remains before they can operate reliably in the real world.

Alan Bradley&#039;s avatar
By Edited by ,
Published In News
A man wearing a yellow and black jacket and a dark green baseball cap looks down
Usain Bolt is considered the fastest male sprinter in history.
(Image credit: ALAIN JOCARD via Getty Images)

Humanoid robots in Beijing have beaten a number of men's athletics world records at the 2026 World Humanoid Robot Games, claiming high-water marks in the 100-meter sprint, the 400 m, 1,500 m and high jump. While these performances aren't official replacements for the human records, as the robots competed under robot-specific categories and conditions, they highlight the progress made since last year's inaugural robot games .

The five-day games were held between Aug. 22nd and 26 at Beijing’s National Speed Skating Oval and drew 2,056 robots from 666 teams across 16 countries. The events included sports like football and martial arts, as well as practical applications like warehouse logistics, factory-style assembly and charging tasks.

Latest Videos FromLive Science
Alan Bradley
Alan Bradley
Freelance contributor

Alan is a freelance tech and entertainment journalist who specializes in computers, laptops, and video games. He's previously written for sites like PC Gamer, GamesRadar, and Rolling Stone. If you need advice on tech, or help finding the best tech deals, Alan is your man.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.