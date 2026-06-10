When the Japanese Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) spacecraft, nicknamed the "Moon Sniper," face-planted onto the lunar surface in 2024 , an experimental rover told Earth scientists what happened. Rolling autonomously through the lunar dust, the transforming sphere-shaped robot — not unlike Star Wars’ BB-8 droid — photographed and transmitted images of the upside-down lander to Earth, completing its mission while SLIM slowly froze.

Now, a new paper, published Wednesday (June 10) in the journal Science Robotics , describes how that feat was possible and explains the role such rovers could play on future moon missions.

"The results highlight the potential of such platforms … as independent explorers, capable of accessing environments beyond the reach of a primary large spacecraft," the research team wrote in the paper, which was led by Daichi Hirano, a scientist with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency who designed the rover .

The ball-shaped rover, called the Palm-Sized Lunar Excursion Vehicle 2 (LEV-2), was one of the payloads on SLIM, which made a soft lunar touchdown on Jan. 19, 2024. The feat made Japan the fifth nation to reach the moon, but trouble arose when SLIM couldn't generate power with its solar panels.