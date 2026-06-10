This 'crawling' robot rolled around the moon and took a historic photo

A morphable moon robot operated for 100 minutes in 2024, allowing investigators to get images of an upside-down spacecraft on the lunar surface.

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A close up of an oval shaped metal roller with a camera in the middle rolling on a sandy surface.
The Palm-Sized Lunar Excursion Vehicle 2 (LEV-2) deployed to the moon during Japan’s Moon Sniper mission has two primary traversal modes: “butterfly stroke” and “crawl”.
(Image credit: D. Hirano)

When the Japanese Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) spacecraft, nicknamed the "Moon Sniper," face-planted onto the lunar surface in 2024, an experimental rover told Earth scientists what happened. Rolling autonomously through the lunar dust, the transforming sphere-shaped robot — not unlike Star Wars’ BB-8 droid — photographed and transmitted images of the upside-down lander to Earth, completing its mission while SLIM slowly froze.

Now, a new paper, published Wednesday (June 10) in the journal Science Robotics, describes how that feat was possible and explains the role such rovers could play on future moon missions.