This 'crawling' robot rolled around the moon and took a historic photo
A morphable moon robot operated for 100 minutes in 2024, allowing investigators to get images of an upside-down spacecraft on the lunar surface.
When the Japanese Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) spacecraft, nicknamed the "Moon Sniper," face-planted onto the lunar surface in 2024, an experimental rover told Earth scientists what happened. Rolling autonomously through the lunar dust, the transforming sphere-shaped robot — not unlike Star Wars’ BB-8 droid — photographed and transmitted images of the upside-down lander to Earth, completing its mission while SLIM slowly froze.
Now, a new paper, published Wednesday (June 10) in the journal Science Robotics, describes how that feat was possible and explains the role such rovers could play on future moon missions.
"The results highlight the potential of such platforms … as independent explorers, capable of accessing environments beyond the reach of a primary large spacecraft," the research team wrote in the paper, which was led by Daichi Hirano, a scientist with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency who designed the rover.
The ball-shaped rover, called the Palm-Sized Lunar Excursion Vehicle 2 (LEV-2), was one of the payloads on SLIM, which made a soft lunar touchdown on Jan. 19, 2024. The feat made Japan the fifth nation to reach the moon, but trouble arose when SLIM couldn't generate power with its solar panels.
While SLIM was running on reserve battery power, it deployed LEV-2 — a morphable, spherical robot that could change shape using two wheels inside the ball, depending on the terrain it encountered — as well as LEV-1, a rover that "hopped" across the terrain. After being deployed, LEV-2 operated for about 100 minutes and relayed information through LEV-1, before losing communication.