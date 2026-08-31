Scientists build tiny robots without motors that can fly using sound waves alone

A century-old trick for tuning musical instruments has been repurposed to power robots that fly, float and steer themselves using nothing but sound waves.

Olivia Maule&#039;s avatar
By Edited by ,
Published In News 3 min read
A close up of a green robot
A close-up of one of EPFL's sound-powered microfliers, showing its spherical resonator cavities and connecting blades.
(Image credit: EPFL/MICROBS - <a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/deed.en">CC-BY-SA 4.0</a>)

If you blow across the top of an empty bottle you'll hear a clear, steady note. Now, engineers have used that same concept to power tiny robots that move without a single motor on board.

These new devices are powered entirely by sound. When the right frequency is aimed at them, hollow chambers built into their structure resonate and push out a jet of air, generating enough thrust to steer a small boat or lift a tiny flying robot off the ground.

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Olivia Maule
Olivia Maule
Live Science Staff Writer

Olivia Maule is a science journalist whose beats include space, biotechnology and the environment. She holds a B.A. in biology and a B.S. in anthropology from the University of Florida and completed a master's degree in science communication at U.C. Santa Cruz. A 2025 AAAS Mass Media Fellow, she wrote stories and produced videos during a summer at El Nuevo Día, Puerto Rico's largest newspaper, and has written for Eos, Mongabay, Science magazine and Stanford Report. Olivia is a native Spanish and English speaker. 

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