Strange 'hobbit' species walked more like us than like 'Lucy,' hip bones reveal

Anthropologists studying the hip bones of Homo floresiensis have discovered that its pelvis was human-like, raising new questions about the origin of the enigmatic species.

Kristina Killgrove&#039;s avatar
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Published In News 4 min read
side and front view of a small hominin skull against a black background
The small human relative Homo floresiensis was discovered in Indonesia in 2003.
(Image credit: Alamy)

The tiny, now-extinct human relative known as a hobbit had an even more human-like body than previously thought, and probably walked upright somewhat slowly, anthropologists have discovered by studying their hip bones.

But with a more primitive walking style than modern humans and lack of hunting and cooking, the species still differs significantly from Homo sapiens — so with the new findings, the mystery of the hobbits' origins has only deepened.

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Kristina Killgrove
Kristina Killgrove
Staff writer

Kristina Killgrove is a staff writer at Live Science with a focus on archaeology and paleoanthropology news. Her articles have also appeared in venues such as Forbes, Smithsonian, and Mental Floss. Kristina holds a Ph.D. in biological anthropology and an M.A. in classical archaeology from the University of North Carolina, as well as a B.A. in Latin from the University of Virginia, and she was formerly a university professor and researcher. She has received awards from the Society for American Archaeology and the American Anthropological Association for her science writing.

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