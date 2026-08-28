Scientists invent a gel that creates neurons from other cells, which could help treat Alzheimer's

Scientists found a way to convert brain cells called astrocytes into neurons. In theory, this could replenish neurons lost in neurodegenerative conditions like Alzheimer's disease.

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An illustration of a series of brain cells with tendrils connecting them.
In a new study, scientists used a gel to transform astrocytes (pictured) into neurons. Astrocytes are abundant in the brain and could potentially offer a backup source of neurons in diseases like Alzheimer's, the scientists think.
(Image credit: JUAN GAERTNER/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY via Getty Images)

Scientists may have found a way to regenerate the neurons that are lost due to conditions like Alzheimer's disease, a new laboratory study hints.

The research, published Aug. 26 in the journal Cell Biomaterials, suggests that reducing levels of a key protein in another type of cell in the brain, called astrocytes, may convert those cells into neurons. The adult brain has a limited capacity to produce new neurons, at baseline, and an even more limited ability to replace neurons lost to disease.

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Zunnash Khan
Zunnash Khan
Live Science Contributor

Zunnash Khan is a mechatronics engineer and a science journalist from Pakistan. She has written for Science, The Scientist and Brainfacts.org, among other outlets.

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