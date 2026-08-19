Scientists just discovered a big limitation in lab-grown minibrains — they have a skewed 'sense of time'

Miniature models of the brain don't seem to follow the same developmental timetable as real brains, which matters for research.

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Published In News 4 min read
A close up of a brain against a pink patterned background
Small models of the brain grown in the lab may not develop on the same "schedule" as real brains, a study finds.
(Image credit: Yana Iskayeva via Getty Images)

The brain develops in stages, and it's important that certain cells form before others so that precise neural connections can emerge later. But miniature models of the brain, called organoids, may not share this same sense of time, a new study finds.

These brain organoids are clusters of lab-grown neurons that mimic structural and functional aspects of full-size brains. Some scientists use these "minibrains" to study brain disorders that can arise during fetal development.

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Zunnash Khan
Zunnash Khan
Live Science Contributor

Zunnash Khan is a mechatronics engineer and a science journalist from Pakistan. She has written for Science, The Scientist and Brainfacts.org, among other outlets.

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