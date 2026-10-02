Rare two-headed turtle hatchling discovered on Cape Cod

A two-headed turtle hatchling is one of three bicephalic terrapins that have been found on Cape Cod over the past five years.

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A close up of a small two-headed turtle held in a black latex glove.
The two-headed turtle, a diamondback terrapin (Malaclemys terrapin), was found on Cape Cod in September.
(Image credit: New England Wildlife Centers Staff)
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Lydia Smith
Lydia Smith
Science Writer

Lydia Smith is a health and science journalist who works for U.K. and U.S. publications. She is studying for an MSc in psychology at the University of Glasgow and has an MA in English literature from King's College London.

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