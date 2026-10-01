Physicists unveil the most accurate atomic clock ever ‪—‬ and it could literally redefine the second

Physicists have used radioactive lutetium to create what they say is the most accurate atomic clock ever, keeping time perfectly up to 19 decimal places.

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A close up of a laser table with lasers and mirrors on it.
A close-up of the lutetium atomic clock's interior.
(Image credit: Centre for Quantum Technologies, National University of Singapore)

Scientists have created the most accurate atomic clock ever made ‪—‬ and it could literally redefine the second.

Researchers recently unveiled the record-breaking device, which uses the vibration of atoms of an element called lutetium to precisely measure each microsecond. It is accurate up to 19 decimal places — a 41% improvement over the previous record holder. The results were published Sept. 23 in the journal Nature.

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Joanna Thompson
Joanna Thompson
Live Science Contributor

Joanna Thompson is a science journalist and runner based in New York. She holds a B.S. in Zoology and a B.A. in Creative Writing from North Carolina State University, as well as a Master's in Science Journalism from NYU's Science, Health and Environmental Reporting Program. Find more of her work in Scientific American, The Daily Beast, Atlas Obscura or Audubon Magazine.

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