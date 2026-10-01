'This is what happened with Claude and me': AI's failed attempt to crack the Riemann hypothesis led mathematician to a breakthrough

An attempt by Anthropic's Claude failed to prove the Riemann hypothesis, but it did produce something genuinely useful: inspiration.

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Single and double digit prime numbers are represented on the faces of scattered dice.
Could AI contribute to understanding prime numbers?
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An artificial intelligence (AI) model's failed attempt to crack one of math's most notorious unsolved problems has helped a human mathematician make progress on a related puzzle.

Earlier this summer, Claude — Anthropic’s AI model — attempted to find a solution to what's widely considered one of the most important unsolved math problems. Known as the Riemann hypothesis, it proposes a hidden order behind the apparently random distribution of prime numbers.

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Benjamin Skuse
Benjamin Skuse
Live Science contributor

Benjamin Skuse is a professional freelance writer of all things science and technology. Previously, he earned a PhD in applied mathematics from the University of Edinburgh and an MSc in science communication from the University of the West of England. His work has appeared in New Scientist, WIRED, IEEE Spectrum, Physics World, Sky & Telescope, Photonics Focus, and many more outlets.

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