Mathematicians say these 60-sided dice are the fairest in the world. Designing them took 15 years.

A team of mathematicians discovered that five 60-sided dice, arranged with exactly the right numbers, can determine a perfectly fair turn order for any group of players, with zero chance of a tie.

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A series of large wooden dice sit next to a man
Mathematician Eric Harshbarger spent more than a decade developing these five 60-sided dice, which can determine turn order with perfect fairness.
(Image credit: Auburn University)

Over dinner at a gaming convention around 2010, board game designer James Ernest turned to his friend Eric Harshbarger and asked a question: Could you design a set of dice so that each player in a group — whether two people or any number — could grab one, roll and have a perfectly equal shot at going first? The rule is simple: Roll your dice, and whoever lands the highest number goes first. The hard part is making that outcome truly fair for every player, no matter how many are at the table.

There could be no ties and no rerolls.

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Larissa G. Capella
Larissa G. Capella
Live Science Contributor

Larissa G. Capella is a science writer based in Washington state. She obtained a B.S. in physics and a B.A. in English creative writing in 2024, which enabled her to pursue a career that integrates both disciplines. She reports mainly on environmental, Earth and physical sciences, but is always willing to write about any science that sparks her curiosity. Her work has appeared in Eos, Science News, Space.com, among others. 

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