Aging doesn't look the same for everyone at the molecular level — it's 'individualized and context-dependent'

People's bodies may reflect their ages very differently at the molecular level, even when they are the same chronological age, according to a new study.

Isha Ishtiaq&#039;s avatar
By Edited by ,
Published In News 5 min read
An illustration of a single strand of RNA
Scientists looked at metabolites and gene activity, reflected in RNA molecules (pictured), in a group of women and tracked how they changed with age.
(Image credit: ARTUR PLAWGO / SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY via Getty Images)

People who are the exact same chronological age can undergo very different molecular changes as they grow older, a new study finds.

"Molecular aging is dynamic and unique to each person," said study co-author Julia El-Sayed Moustafa, a computational genomics researcher at King's College London. Even if you and your friend were born the same day, the activity of some of your genes might ramp up while the same genes in your friend dial down. The same is true for metabolites, which are small molecules produced during the body's chemical processes essential for health.

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Isha Ishtiaq
Isha Ishtiaq
Live Science Contributor

Isha Ishtiaq is a freelance health journalist based in Pakistan who covers health, medicine and biomedical research. Her work has appeared in Live Science, Science News, and Medscape, among other outlets. She holds a B.S. (Hons) in biotechnology from the University of Gujrat and an M.S. in biological sciences from the University of Sialkot, where her research focused on the use of deep learning models for disease detection.

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