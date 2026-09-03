Psilocybin may protect against a common, debilitating side effect of chemotherapy, early study finds

A psychedelic best known for its effects on the brain may also protect peripheral nerves from chemotherapy damage, early research suggests.

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Published In News 5 min read
A rainbow colored mushroom is seen against a black background
Psilocybin, the psychedelic in shrooms, may offer protection from nerve damage caused by chemotherapy, an early study hints.
(Image credit: VICTOR de SCHWANBERG/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY via Getty Images)

Chemotherapy can save lives, but for many cancer patients, it leaves behind a painful legacy: damaged nerves that burn, tingle or go numb. Now, researchers report that a psychedelic compound may protect those nerves — not through its mind-bending effects, but by helping neurons keep their internal power supplies moving.

A new mouse study, published Thursday (Sept. 3) in the journal Science, suggests that psilocybin, the psychedelic compound in "magic mushrooms," may help prevent this painful and sometimes permanent side effect of chemotherapy, known as chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN).

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Jennifer Zieba
Jennifer Zieba
Live Science Contributor

Jennifer Zieba earned her PhD in human genetics at the University of California, Los Angeles. She is currently a project scientist in the orthopedic surgery department at UCLA where she works on identifying mutations and possible treatments for rare genetic musculoskeletal disorders. Jen enjoys teaching and communicating complex scientific concepts to a wide audience and is a freelance writer for multiple online publications.

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