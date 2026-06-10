Genetically modified worms can now produce and deliver drugs inside a living body, scientists say

In a proof-of-concept lab experiment, scientists demonstrated that intestinal parasites could make and release therapeutic agents inside a living host.

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A close up of two translucent worms against an orange background
Scientists have tweaked the genetics of a parasite to make it produce antitoxin inside its host's body.
(Image credit: Stocktrek Images via Getty Images)

Scientists genetically tweaked a tiny, worm-like parasite to produce a life-saving antitoxin from inside a living host.

In a first-of-its-kind study, researchers modified the hookworm Ancylostoma ceylanicum so that it produces antibodies that partially neutralize the potent pufferfish poison tetrodotoxin.