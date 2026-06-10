Genetically modified worms can now produce and deliver drugs inside a living body, scientists say

Scientists genetically tweaked a tiny, worm-like parasite to produce a life-saving antitoxin from inside a living host.

In a first-of-its-kind study, researchers modified the hookworm Ancylostoma ceylanicum so that it produces antibodies that partially neutralize the potent pufferfish poison tetrodotoxin .

The approach has so far been tested in hamsters, but the ultimate aim is to use it in people. In fact, the study was funded by the U.S. Department of Defense with a view to developing protective treatments for military personnel exposed to chemical or biological threats, such as tetrodotoxin, study co-author Alex Loukas , director of the Australian Institute of Tropical Health and Medicine at James Cook University, told Live Science.

That said, future work could see these worms engineered to produce a variety of other medications and excrete them inside the human body, the study authors wrote in a report published June 3 in Nature Communications . For instance, they could deliver long-term treatments for chronic diseases, such as type 2 diabetes or inflammatory bowel syndrome, Loukas suggested.

From parasite to antitoxin factory

Hookworms are one of humanity's oldest parasites and infect upwards of 400 million people globally , primarily in tropical regions. Like an internal leech, these small intestinal worms latch on to the inner wall of the gut to feed on blood, simultaneously releasing a variety of anti-inflammatory and immunosuppressant compounds to prevent the body from flushing them out.

Each worm is about 0.4 inches (1 centimeter) long and consumes less than two drops of blood a day, and healthy hosts often don't experience any symptoms of infection. The hookworm used in this study, A. ceylanicum, infects humans, dogs and cats .