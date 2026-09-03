An ancient 'supervolcano' has been found hiding beneath eastern England. But experts say there's not enough evidence to call it that.

Geologists recently identified a 454.4 million-year-old volcano on England's east coast, but whether the structure can be considered a "supervolcano" remains an open question.

Sascha Pare&#039;s avatar
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Published In News 5 min read
An explosive volcanic eruption seen up close.
Scientists recently identified a 454 million-year-old "supervolcano" in eastern England.
(Image credit: Pebi WMF / 500px via Getty Images)

Scientists have identified an ancient volcano on England's east coast that is so eroded, it took researchers three decades to piece together its enormous size and explosive past. What remains of the caldera system is located beneath the English counties of Norfolk and Lincolnshire.

However, while the volcano undoubtedly produced at least one huge-scale eruption, some experts don't think there is enough evidence for the structure to be called a supervolcano.

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Sascha Pare
Sascha Pare
Staff writer

Sascha is a U.K.-based staff writer at Live Science. She holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Southampton in England and a master’s degree in science communication from Imperial College London. Her work has appeared in The Guardian and the health website Zoe. Besides writing, she enjoys playing tennis, bread-making and browsing second-hand shops for hidden gems.

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