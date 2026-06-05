Some 'extinct' volcanoes may just be going through a growth spurt, before they 'wake up in this catastrophic stage,' emerging research suggests

A volcano that erupted after being asleep for more than 100,000 years is leading more volcanologists to say we must redefine volcano activity to ensure eruptions don't surprise us.

Chris Simms's avatar
By
published
in Features
MEMBER EXCLUSIVE

An aerial view of Methana volcano, a large peak in the middle of a lush landscape.
The "extinct" Methana volcano, near Athens, was once quiet for nearly 110,000 before awakening and erupting energetically. Volcanoes like Methana have caused scientists to question the classification of extinct volcanoes.
(Image credit: Posnov via Getty Images)

A volcano that slept for more than 100,000 years before erupting is blowing up our understanding of when volcanoes should be defined as active or extinct.

Volcanologists officially classify sleeping volcanoes as extinct if they haven't erupted in the past 10,000 years or so, or in the past 11,700 years since the start of the current geological epoch, the Holocene.