Some 'extinct' volcanoes may just be going through a growth spurt, before they 'wake up in this catastrophic stage,' emerging research suggests

A volcano that slept for more than 100,000 years before erupting is blowing up our understanding of when volcanoes should be defined as active or extinct.

Volcanologists officially classify sleeping volcanoes as extinct if they haven't erupted in the past 10,000 years or so, or in the past 11,700 years since the start of the current geological epoch, the Holocene .

And yet, an analysis of the active volcano Methana , near Athens, Greece, recently found that it once slept for nearly 110,000 years before bursting back to life. The finding could be the final straw for volcanologists, many of whom were already questioning the current definition of what makes a volcano extinct.

"The take-home message," said study co-author Răzvan-Gabriel Popa , a volcanologist at ETH Zürich in Switzerland, "is that extinct volcanoes around us might not really be extinct."

Changing the way we define whether volcanoes are extinct or active is important because the misclassification of volcanoes leaves people exposed to the risk of an unexpected eruption. And many of these sleeping giants should be monitored more closely, experts told Live Science.

A sleeping giant wakes up angry

In a study published April 22 in the journal Science Advances , Popa and his colleagues reconstructed the history of Methana by dating and analyzing the chemistry of zircon crystals in the rocks around the volcano, which had been ejected in various eruptions.

This revealed 31 eruptions over roughly 700,000 years of volcanic activity and a long period in which it lay quiet. During this time, the volcano was building up its magma reservoir, and afterward, it erupted energetically about 168,000 years ago. "We discovered that it was surprisingly able to restart after 110,000 years of inactivity and erupted quite intensely afterwards," Popa told Live Science. "What's important from my point of view is to start looking at other volcanoes that we currently consider extinct, because they might be going through growth periods. Maybe they're going to wake up in this catastrophic stage."