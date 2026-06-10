Scientists discover giant, fan-shaped structure deep beneath the East Antarctic Ice Sheet

A mysterious geological structure that resembles a human hand with outstretched fingers has been revealed beneath East Antarctica. The discovery shows the frozen continent still hides many geological secrets.

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Two elevation maps of East Antarctica showing a fan-shaped structure on the bedrock beneath the ice.
Researchers discovered that several of the best-known basins in East Antarctica are linked through a mysterious, fan-shaped structure.
(Image credit: Armadillo et al. 2026. Nature Geoscience. Creative Commons (CC BY 4.0))

Scientists have discovered a giant, fan-shaped structure that connects several well-known basins deep beneath the East Antarctic Ice Sheet — and it may have formed in the breakup of the ancient supercontinent Gondwana.

The feature is the product of a tectonic process known as distributed rotational extension, in which Earth's crust deforms outward from a fixed, central point, like fingers spreading out on a human hand. The gaps between the "fingers" in East Antarctica are triangular basins that were previously described but not recorded as belonging to a single system, researchers reported in a new study.