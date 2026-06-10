Scientists discover giant, fan-shaped structure deep beneath the East Antarctic Ice Sheet

Scientists have discovered a giant, fan-shaped structure that connects several well-known basins deep beneath the East Antarctic Ice Sheet — and it may have formed in the breakup of the ancient supercontinent Gondwana.

The feature is the product of a tectonic process known as distributed rotational extension, in which Earth's crust deforms outward from a fixed, central point, like fingers spreading out on a human hand. The gaps between the "fingers" in East Antarctica are triangular basins that were previously described but not recorded as belonging to a single system, researchers reported in a new study.

"Rotational extension is known from other tectonic settings, but recognizing a feature of this scale, hidden beneath the East Antarctic Ice Sheet, is quite remarkable," first author Egidio Armadillo , an associate professor and researcher in the Applied Geophysics Laboratory at the University of Genoa in Italy, told Live Science in an email. "If our interpretation is correct, this may be one of the largest and clearest examples of distributed rotational extension yet recognized in continental crust."

The discovery began with the simple observation that many buried basins in East Antarctica seem to radiate from the same place. From there, Armadillo and his colleagues examined the region's subglacial landscape and geology, as well as gravitational, magnetic and seismic data. They also used models to simulate the formation of the structure, which they named the East Antarctic Fan-Shaped Basin Province.