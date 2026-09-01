'It's in the realm of possibility': Climate change is spurring a reemergence of yellow fever, and the US could face future threats

The yellow fever virus is reemerging in regions where it hadn't been seen for decades. Warmer temperatures and extreme weather could make conditions more favorable for the mosquitoes that carry the virus.

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A close up of a large mosquito on someone&#039;s hand
Mosquitoes that carry the yellow fever virus, namely Aedes aegypti, are changing their behavior and ranges partly in response to climate change.
(Image credit: Kwangmoozaa via Getty Images)

Yellow fever is appearing in regions that haven't seen cases of the disease in years, largely as a result of climate change.

Historically, the virus ravaged cities across the Americas, Europe and Africa, until a vaccine was introduced in 1937 and its range shrunk significantly. But now, as climate change creates favorable conditions for virus-carrying mosquitoes, scientists are seeing outbreaks in unexpected areas.

Olivia Ferrari
Olivia Ferrari
Live Science Contributor

Olivia Ferrari is a New York City-based freelance journalist with a background in research and science communication. Olivia has lived and worked in the U.K., Costa Rica, Panama and Colombia. Her writing focuses on wildlife, environmental justice, climate change, and social science.

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