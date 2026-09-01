Is the NFL doing enough to protect athletes from head injuries?

Football is a high-impact sport. A player may take hundreds of hits over the course of their career, including some that cause concussions . Other impacts may seem minor at the time, but there are concerns that repeated head blows can negatively impact long-term brain health.

Those worries gained new attention after a recent study estimated that at least 25% of recently deceased NFL players had chronic traumatic encephalopathy ( CTE ). CTE is a degenerative brain disease linked to repeated head impacts. Although the study doesn't necessarily mean that 25% of current NFL players have CTE, it does add to the growing evidence that repeated hits may carry serious consequences.