Is the NFL doing enough to protect athletes from head injuries?
A new study hinted that at least 25% of former NFL players who died in recent years had CTE. Do you think the league is doing enough to avoid this for its current athletes?
Football is a high-impact sport. A player may take hundreds of hits over the course of their career, including some that cause concussions. Other impacts may seem minor at the time, but there are concerns that repeated head blows can negatively impact long-term brain health.
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Those worries gained new attention after a recent study estimated that at least 25% of recently deceased NFL players had chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). CTE is a degenerative brain disease linked to repeated head impacts. Although the study doesn't necessarily mean that 25% of current NFL players have CTE, it does add to the growing evidence that repeated hits may carry serious consequences.
The NFL has taken steps to reduce those risks, including strengthening concussion protocols and investing in safer equipment, like Guardian Caps. But are those measures enough? With new research continuing to shed light on CTE, we want to know what you think. Weigh in via our poll below, and let us know your thoughts in the comments.
Kenna Hughes-Castleberry is the Content Manager at Live Science. Formerly, she was the Content Manager at Space.com and before that the Science Communicator at JILA, a physics research institute. Kenna is also a book author, with her upcoming book 'Octopus X' scheduled for release in spring of 2027. Her beats include physics, health, environmental science, technology, AI, animal intelligence, corvids, and cephalopods.
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