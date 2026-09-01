Is the NFL doing enough to protect athletes from head injuries?

A new study hinted that at least 25% of former NFL players who died in recent years had CTE. Do you think the league is doing enough to avoid this for its current athletes?

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry&#039;s avatar
By Edited by ,
Published In Opinion 1 min read
Two football players run into each other near the orange pylon of the end zone
Tennessee Titans cornerback Keydrain Calligan tackles Chicago Bears running back Roschon Johnson.
(Image credit: Johnnie Izquierdo / Stringer via Getty Images)

Football is a high-impact sport. A player may take hundreds of hits over the course of their career, including some that cause concussions. Other impacts may seem minor at the time, but there are concerns that repeated head blows can negatively impact long-term brain health.

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry
Kenna Hughes-Castleberry
Content Manager, Live Science

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry is the Content Manager at Live Science. Formerly, she was the Content Manager at Space.com and before that the Science Communicator at JILA, a physics research institute. Kenna is also a book author, with her upcoming book 'Octopus X' scheduled for release in spring of 2027. Her beats include physics, health, environmental science, technology, AI, animal intelligence, corvids, and cephalopods.

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