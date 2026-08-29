New kind of AI uses a fresh approach to reasoning —‬ researchers say it costs up to 11 times less to run than a leading OpenAI model

Scientists say that a new vector-based approach to cognition is dramatically cheaper than standard methods and signal the start of the "post-transformer" era of AI models.

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A new artificial intelligence (AI) model used a novel approach to AI cognition to dramatically reduce the cost of requests, suggesting that nonverbal reasoning may be the next step toward machines developing human-like intelligence.

In a new research paper published Aug. 10 on the preprint server arXiv, scientists at AI company Pathway detailed the technical foundations of its new BDH-CQ model. This follows a precursor model known as "Dragon Hatchling" that the scientists created in 2025, which was designed to accurately simulate how the neurons in the brain connected and strengthened during the learning experience.

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Adam Shepherd
Adam Shepherd

Adam Shepherd has been a journalist for over 10 years, covering areas including enterprise technology, business events, media and podcasting. His byline has appeared in publications including C&IT, IT Pro, Campaign, and more.

His professional work frequently explores the practical applications of emerging digital trends, and he has a particular passion for new advancements in computing.

Combining research-backed insights with in-depth analysis, Adam strives to present complex subjects in an insightful, approachable manner. In his personal life, he maintains an interest in programming and video games.

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