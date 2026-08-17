Elon Musk and Sam Altman claim we've reached the AI singularity. But how would we even know that happened?

Scientists suggest it could take decades to achieve superintelligent AI, and doing so still depends on hypothetical breakthroughs. So why do some suggest we're already there?

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Have we reached the AI singularity?
(Image credit: Yana Iskayeva via Getty Images)

Artificial intelligence (AI) may have already reached the "singularity" ‪—‬ the long-theorized threshold beyond which humans cannot predict the technology's advancement, prominent AI executives such as Elon Musk and OpenAI founder Sam Altman have said.

In a post on social media platform X, Musk pointed to a number of recent incidents of AI systems exceeding their previously assumed limits, including hacking external systems and completing previously unsolved math problems.

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Adam Shepherd
Adam Shepherd

Adam Shepherd has been a journalist for over 10 years, covering areas including enterprise technology, business events, media and podcasting. His byline has appeared in publications including C&IT, IT Pro, Campaign, and more.

His professional work frequently explores the practical applications of emerging digital trends, and he has a particular passion for new advancements in computing.

Combining research-backed insights with in-depth analysis, Adam strives to present complex subjects in an insightful, approachable manner. In his personal life, he maintains an interest in programming and video games.

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