AI agents resorted to crime and self-destruction to survive in a simulated world — but does this mean they would do the same in the real world?

A unique AI test environment resulted in crimes and self-destruction, and its makers say it's the best way to figure out how AI can behave in the real world.

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Artificial intelligence (AI) agents resorted to nefarious behavior, including crime sprees, in a virtual world as part of a recent study into how common large language models (LLMs) interact with each other and share resources to achieve their goals. These models were inclined to commit crimes because they were given ample time to evolve distinct personality traits and behaviors, the researchers behind the project say.

Most programs that test the behavior of AI agents operate in tightly controlled environments over short periods. But "Emergence World," a product of AI company Emergence, is a simulation platform that exposes LLMs to far wider datasets — like the internet as a whole — and assessors track behavior over weeks or months instead of the standard test protocols that usually run for only days or hours.

Drew Turney
Drew Turney

Drew is a freelance science and technology journalist with 20 years of experience. After growing up knowing he wanted to change the world, he realized it was easier to write about other people changing it instead. As an expert in science and technology for decades, he’s written everything from reviews of the latest smartphones to deep dives into data centers, cloud computing, security, AI, mixed reality and everything in between.

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