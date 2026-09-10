A Harvest Moon with 5 planets on the side: September is the best month for stargazing, ‪and this year is extra special

Generally mild weather and increasing hours of darkness make September a great month for observing, and this year, there's a particularly busy sky.

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A group of people stand under a red light and look up at a deep blue night sky.
Many star parties are organized during September in the Northern Hemisphere.
(Image credit: Shreenivasan Manievannan via Getty Images)

There may be no better month to get outside and look at the stars than September, when warm evenings meet rapidly lengthening nights, the Milky Way remains visible overhead, and the changing seasons can increase your chances of seeing the northern lights.

For stargazers in the Northern Hemisphere, summer presents an obvious problem: Darkness arrives late. By September, however, sunset is getting noticeably earlier each evening, providing far more time under dark skies with mild weather in most locations. Days can still feel summery, while nights tend to remain pleasant enough to spend hours outside with a pair of stargazing binoculars or a good backyard telescope. The only challenge is finding a clear sky.

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Jamie Carter
Jamie Carter
Live Science contributor

Jamie Carter is a Cardiff, U.K.-based freelance science journalist and a regular contributor to Live Science. He is the author of A Stargazing Program For Beginners and co-author of The Eclipse Effect, and leads international stargazing and eclipse-chasing tours. His work appears regularly in Space.com, Forbes, New Scientist, BBC Sky at Night, Sky & Telescope, and other major science and astronomy publications. He is also the editor of WhenIsTheNextEclipse.com.

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