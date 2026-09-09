World's oldest evidence of habitual drug use traced back 25,000 years to Indonesia

Hunter-gatherers from the last ice age sucked on betel nuts to soothe their toothaches, a new study reveals.

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A close up of a gray skull half unearthed in dark dirt.
This skull of a prehistoric hunter-gatherer that was found in Sulawesi, Indonesia shows extreme dental wear caused by sucking on betel nuts.
(Image credit: Fakhri)

The world's oldest known habitual drug use can be traced to an island in Indonesia, where ice age hunter-gatherers sucked on betel nuts — palm seeds that contain a neuroactive substance, a new study finds.

Scientists made the discovery after studying strange grooves in the teeth of two prehistoric hunter-gatherers. The deep grooves were caused by regularly sucking on betel nuts (Areca catechu), likely for relief from the pain of toothache, according to the study, which was published Wednesday (Sept. 9) in the journal Science Advances.

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Tom Metcalfe
Live Science Contributor

Tom Metcalfe is a freelance journalist and regular Live Science contributor who is based in London in the United Kingdom. Tom writes mainly about science, space, archaeology, the Earth and the oceans. He has also written for the BBC, NBC News, National Geographic, Scientific American, Air & Space, and many others.

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