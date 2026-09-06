Stunning Roman-era mosaic discovered in Turkey features 'Emerald' the cat and 'Ocean' the dog

A cat named Emerald and a dog named Ocean were memorialized in a Roman mosaic over 1,800 years ago.

Kristina Killgrove&#039;s avatar
By Edited by ,
Published In News 3 min read
a panel from a multicolored Roman floor mosaic depicting a cat named Emerald
One panel of the mosaic depicts a light-colored cat named Emerald resting on a blue-green cushion.
(Image credit: H. M. Özgen/Adramytteion Research Archive)
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Kristina Killgrove
Kristina Killgrove
Staff writer

Kristina Killgrove is a staff writer at Live Science with a focus on archaeology and paleoanthropology news. Her articles have also appeared in venues such as Forbes, Smithsonian, and Mental Floss. Kristina holds a Ph.D. in biological anthropology and an M.A. in classical archaeology from the University of North Carolina, as well as a B.A. in Latin from the University of Virginia, and she was formerly a university professor and researcher. She has received awards from the Society for American Archaeology and the American Anthropological Association for her science writing.

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